United Airlines flight diverted to O'Hare Airport after intoxicated teenager causes disturbance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight was diverted to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Saturday morning because of an intoxicated teenager on board.
ABC7 was told the 17-year-old was causing a disturbance on the flight from Newark to Denver.
The flight landed at O'Hare at about 9 a.m.
The teenager was removed by police and taken to Resurrection Hospital.
Further information was not immediately available.
