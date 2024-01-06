WATCH LIVE

United Airlines flight diverted to O'Hare Airport after intoxicated teenager causes disturbance

Saturday, January 6, 2024 11:48PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight was diverted to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Saturday morning because of an intoxicated teenager on board.

ABC7 was told the 17-year-old was causing a disturbance on the flight from Newark to Denver.

The flight landed at O'Hare at about 9 a.m.

The teenager was removed by police and taken to Resurrection Hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

