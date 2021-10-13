United Airlines

United Airlines lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate on hold for those seeking exemptions after TX suit

97% of employees complied at Chicago-based United Airlines
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

United Airlines news: Shot mandate on hold for those seeking exemption

CHICAGO -- A judge is temporarily preventing United Airlines from putting employees on leave if they request vaccine exemptions.

The order applies to about 2,000 workers who gave religious or medical reasons for not taking the shots, CNN reported.

Ninety-seven percent of United employees complied with the vaccine mandate, but six people who didn't are suing.

The judge said he's not ruling on the case's merits now, just maintaining the status quo during arguments.

RELATED: Boeing mandate requires COVID vaccine for employees

The lawsuit is happening in Texas, where the governor is trying to ban vaccine mandates.

An attorney for the plaintiffs said they want reasonable accommodations.

United said it's willing to grant accommodations, but only for some employees with approved exemption requests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopunited airlinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinelawsuitcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
UNITED AIRLINES
American, Alaska airlines to require COVID vaccine for employees
United says workers complying with vaccine mandate
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
Seeing empty shelves at grocery stores? Multiple reasons why
Allstate's sale of Northbrook campus could impact school districts
Teen student, security guard shot at Bronzeville high school
Boeing mandates vaccine against COVID for employees
What Gabby Petito's autopsy results could mean for Brian Laundrie
Alleged racist protest caught on video at Chicago HS homecoming dance
Show More
William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
Chicago police union president promises to block COVID vaccine mandate
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Unsupported 'sickout' claims take flight amid Southwest woes
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with PM showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News