COVID surge prompts UIC to start spring semester remote

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surging COVID cases have prompted University of Illinois at Chicago officials to announce students will start the spring semester remote.

School officials announced Tuesday that the first two weeks of classes will be held remotely, from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan 23. There are exceptions, on a case-by-case basis, for classes that cannot be offered virtually or that begin before Jan. 10.

Officials expect in-person classes to resume on Monday, Jan. 24, and face masks remain required indoors on campus. Officials also reminded students and the UIC community that masks and vaccines continue to be the best line of defense against COVID-19, and said 96 of the UIC community is vaccinated.

All students must provide proof of a negative COVID test before they return to campus. The school will offer free on-campus saliva testing for campus-reentry.

Additionally, beginning on Jan. 5 all students, faculty and staff in residential housing and performing arts are required to test once a week. Attendance of in-person events on campus will also require proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of gathering, officials said.
