LIVE: Gov. Pritzker attends University of Illinois Center for Jewish Life dedication ceremony

Governor Pritzker attends University of Illinois Center for Jewish Life dedication ceremony: LIVE

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- A new center for Jewish life opens Thursday at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Prayers and messages of support for Israel will be read during a dedication ceremony.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to be at the event.

More information about the Chabad Center for Jewish Life can be found on their website.