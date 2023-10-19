University of Illinois Chicago student athletes host special needs basketball clinic

Basketball players at University of Illinois Chicago hosted a basketball clinic Thursday for people with special needs.

Several dozen participants took part in the special basketball clinic for developmentally challenged adults and kids.

The participants ranged from the hearing and visually impaired to developmentally and physically challenged individuals.

Kiwani Payne, a 27-year-old participant, has not played much basketball in her life, but she said she may have found her new favorite sport after the clinic.

"(I played basketball) a long, long time ago," Payne said. "I'm kinda rusty."

Current UIC players were on hand to lead the drills. They practiced dribbling, passing and shooting.

"I like their energy," Payne said. "I like their vibe."

While the college athletes have been playing basketball for most of their lives, they said it's a treat to share their love of the sport with others.

"Giving them a piece of the joy that we find in the sport and allowing them to find a path in basketball, that's all we can hope for," UIC basketball player Krystyna Ellew said.

Ashleen Bracey is in her second year as a head coach at UIC. She said holding clinics like this help her players appreciate their opportunities and are an important part of the program.

"The opportunity share our experience with other people. That's it. That's what we're all here to do," Bracey said.

The clinic was a first-time experience for many participants, and UIC hopes to make plans to continue it as an annual event.