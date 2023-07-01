3 teens arrested among unruly crowd in Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teens were arrested after Chicago police responded to an unruly crowd of people in the city's Roseland neighborhood Friday night..

Officers worked to try and disperse the group at around 10:05 p.m. in the 10800 blk. of S. Wentworth, police said.

According to police, 11 curfew violations were issued and four firearms were recovered.

One Chicago police officer was transported to an area hospital for an unknown injury. That officer was treated and released, police said.

Dominick Brown and Rokita Fauklner, both 18 years old, were charged with a city ordinance violation, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order to disperse - all misdemeanors.

A 16-year-old girl a felony aggravated battery to a peace officer charge.

No other information is available.