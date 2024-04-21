It's unclear whether the suspects in custody are the same people wanted for the armed robbery caught on camera last week

2 teen boys charged in connection with 3 armed robberies near University of Chicago campus: police

Two teen boys have been arrested in connection with three Hyde Park robberies near the University of Chicago campus, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two teen boys, 16 and 17 years old, are in custody and are facing felony charges on Sunday morning in connection to armed robberies near the University of Chicago campus.

CPD said those robberies happened in the 5400 block of South Ingleside, the 4800 block of South Honore and the 5100 block of South Drexel.

Police said four people got out of a dark sedan and robbed three people just walking on the sidewalk at gunpoint just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects stole the victims' phones and wallets before taking off in the dark sedan.

CPD said they tracked down what could be that dark sedan to the 6600 block of South May, using the help of a CPD helicopter. CPD said that black sedan the suspects were using was stolen.

All of this comes after surveillance video just last week showed one of those brazen armed robberies on the University of Chicago campus. It's also unclear whether the suspects in custody on Sunday are the same people wanted for that armed robbery caught on camera.

The university says they are increasing police patrols to help keep students safe.

