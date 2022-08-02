Chicago police release photos of those involved in Uproar Old Town crash that injured 6

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos Tuesday of the people involved in a hit-and-run crash last month that left six outdoor diners injured in Old Town.

CPD said the people in the photos, who can be seen wearing black shirts and masks, were in a silver Lexus sedan that struck a Toyota Prius and then went onto the sidewalk just before 10:25 p.m. July 8 near 1248 N. Wells St.

After injuring six pedestrians, the two people fled the vehicle they were driving on foot and went north on Wells and then west on Goethe Street, Chicago police said.

Officials previously said the car that injured outdoor diners at Uproar was stolen.

Video of the scene shows the vehicle smashed into Uproar's outdoor patio and front door.

Four patrons and two employees were placed on stretchers and taken to the hospital.

Police said two women had broken legs, as the business' front door was left shattered.

Everyone who was injured is expected to be OK.

"It was shocking, but I'm really happy with how everyone handled the situation the best way they could," said Jeffrey Magee, the assistant general manager of Uproar. "We saw all of our staff run out, do whatever they had to do, pick somebody up, help somebody on the ground."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

