Special Star Wars-themed UPS truck makes deliveries around Chicago through holiday the season

There's one rolling around Chicago and four other major cities now through the holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery from out of this world?

Not quite, but you might spot the special Star Wars "Bring Home the Galaxy" themed UPS truck on the road.

Driver and Star Wars fan Cecilia Gonzalez had the honor of getting behind the wheel in the Chicago area.

Lucasfilms is also getting into the holiday spirit with a 9-week gift giving celebration of exciting new Star Wars products.

You can find them on ShopDisney.com.

