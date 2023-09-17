Chicago crime: Man stabbed during robbery in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed during a North Side robbery on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said three men, ages 18, 25 and 26, were in the Uptown neighborhood's 4500 block of North Sheridan Road just before 5 p.m. when someone came up to them.

The offender, identified only as male, took out a sharp object and demanded the victims' belongings, police said. At some point, he stabbed the 25-year-old man.

The offender fled the scene and the injured victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood