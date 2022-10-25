CPS moves to revoke Urban Prep charter schools' licenses over alleged ghost pay-rolling

Chicago Public Schools accused Englewood and Bronzeville Urban Prep charter programs of financial mismanagement in a report to the Board of Education.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reading the creed is all part of the tradition at Urban Prep.

For years, Chicago's only all-male charter school operated by Black educators has been the pride of the city with college acceptance rates at 100%. It's why Robert Johnson sends his son here

"This is by far the best education he has received," he said.

But, Chicago Public Schools said it's time to take control of Urban Prep's Englewood and Bronzeville campuses. In a scathing report to be presented to the Board of Education tomorrow, CPS accused Urban Prep of gross financial mismanagement, including ghost pay-rolling. It also says the charter failed to provide services for special education students and claims only a third of teachers are certified.

"All our teachers have four-year degrees, Master's degree and experience in their field they are teaching. The certification piece is just a licensure for state board," said Dennis Lacewell.

Urban Prep officials went on the defensive on Tuesday, disputing the CPS report, especially accusations of financial mismanagement, which Urban Prep said are old issues that have been resolved.

"Many of the issues they are referencing are from years ago and it's worth noting in years since then, we approved and renewed each of those years," said Chief Financial Officer Troy Boyd Jr.

Boyd said CPS was set to renew their charter in August, but he claims their tune changed when former Urban Prep CEO and Founder Tim King filed a lawsuit against CPS in September after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

"CPS has used misconduct allegations against Urban Prep Ac founder and former CEO as a means to control and undermine our operations and new leadership team," Boyd said.

The new leadership team is asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to intervene. In a statement, Lightfoot's office said the issue is a CPS matter.