USPS careers: US Postal Service hiring city carrier assistants in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

In this July 22, 2020 file photo a United States Postal Service delivery person closes the back door on her van in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now hiring for positions at various locations in Chicago.

The Postal Service is adding city carrier assistants with starting pay at just over $18 an hour. Online applications are being accepted through Saturday, June 26.

Applications are only being accepted online at usps.com/careers. Click on "Search Now and Apply" and select Illinois to view current openings.

Jobs are posted daily and are open for a limited time, the Postal Service said.
Qualified candidates must be 18 or a high school graduate; a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status; must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment; and must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.

Completed applications must be submitted online by the closing date.

For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.
