Orland Park mailbox sawed open, mail stolen; users should monitor financial accounts, credit

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban Orland Park urge anyone who used a specific mailbox near a post office to monitor their accounts after it was sawed open and mail was stolen.

According to a Facebook post by the Orland Park Police Department, they were called around 6 a.m. on Monday about a damaged mailbox at the post office at 9500 West 144th Place.

Police said a "sawzall" tool to cut open the mailbox, and some of the mail inside was stolen.

Police said if you used the mailbox between 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and 2 a.m. Monday, July 31, you should monitor any financial accounts and credit profiles for fraudulent activity.

If you spot suspicious activity, police ask you file a theft report with USPS at uspis.gov/report.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Office is leading the ongoing investigation.