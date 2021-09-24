missing woman

Kierra Coles missing for nearly 3 years, but family still looking for answers

$45K reward offered for information on missing pregnant USPS worker
By Alexis McAdams
Kierra Coles disappearance approaches 3 years with no break

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday marks yet another birthday Kierra Coles should have spent with her family, but they are still trying to find her after nearly three years.

"We are not going to give up until she is found," said her mother Karen Philips. "When you go from seeing your child every day to not seeing her for almost three years, no one could imagine."


The pregnant postal worker's disappearance is still classified as a high-risk investigation, and Chicago police suspect foul play.

"I think it is very selfish that you can sit back and watch a family go through this when you know what happened to my daughter," Philips said.

RELATED: US Postal Service employee, 26, who was pregnant, missing from South Side for one week

Coles was reportedly last seen on Oct. 2, 2017, near 81st and Vernon. She talked to her mom on the phone the night before.

She never showed up for work the day she disappeared, and police found her cell phone, purse and car near her home on the city's South Side.

"If you have a heart, just come forward and say something," her mother pleaded.


For years, surveillance video recorded the day of the disappearance was considered a key piece of evidence. Coles' family now says the clip is not of their daughter. They are pushing CPD to get back to her case.

"The big evidence is who she was last seen with," Philips said. "But they say that is not enough to bring him in."

RELATED: Chicago police suspend investigation into disappearance of pregnant postal worker

Each day that passes, Coles' father says the loss becomes more difficult to bear.

"Looking for answers, and no one is there to provide them for you."

There is a $45,000 for information about Coles' disappearance, and anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.
