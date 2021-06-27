localish

'Drivable navy destroyer' built on golf cart to honor veterans, raise money for charity

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy ship model built on a golf cart

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. -- Greg Machak has loved building models ever since he was a kid, but nothing comes close to what he built during covid: a drivable navy destroyer model on a golf cart.

The town of Braidwood, Ill., in Chicago's south suburbs has an annual fundraising event for local food pantries, which includes a golf cart competition.

Last year, Machak built a pirate ship on his golf cart and - as you might guess - won first place while helping raise money for charity.

This year's entry was built in honor of Machak's uncle, Joe Vercellotti, who served as chief engineer on the real-life USS Hollister.

"I think it's a tremendous idea of honoring a ship which served honorably," Vercellotti said.

Machak will bring his golf cart to any nearby parade that he can drive it to, but mainly, "I hope that my uncle Joseph is proud of this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
braidwoodnavycraftsveteranshobbieslocalishwlsveteran
LOCALISH
Navy ship model built on a golf cart
Chicago drag show celebrates Pride Month
Tom of Finland house nurtures gay artists
Journey to Middle Earth at Hobbit Café
TOP STORIES
Severe storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Chicago area
Death toll now 5 in Florida condo collapse; 156 unaccounted for
4 hurt, 2 critically, in Park Manor shooting
Rockton chemical plant fire likely accidental, fire chief says
3 dead, 3 critically injured from train, car accident in East Chicago
5 dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash
Resource center for IL tornado victims opens this weekend
Show More
No one hurt in roof collapse on Northwest Side
Home improvement scam warning amid high demand
Chicago Weather: Partial sun, few stray storms Sunday
Man charged with fatally stabbing Maryland grad student in the Loop
Hobart attorney found dead by wife in ransacked home
More TOP STORIES News