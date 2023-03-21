Brick falls from vacant West Side building, crashes through bedroom ceiling: cell phone video

Bricks have been falling off a vacant building and onto a townhome near North Pulaski Road and West Washington Boulevard.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bricks fell off a vacant West Side apartment building onto a townhome next door on Monday night.

This is happened on North Pulaski Road and West Washington Boulevard.

No one was hurt, but cell phone video shows that the falling debris damaged multiple rooms of the townhome, and even crashed through the ceiling of a bedroom.

A friend of the family living there didn't want to show his face on camera, but said a mother and baby live in one of the rooms. If the baby had been there when the brick fell, "we would have been at the county morgue," he said.

The city's building department said it is looking into the incident, and that firefighters got everyone out of the impacted building.

