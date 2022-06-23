Dog walker injured near Navy Pier after bricks fall from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bricks fell from DuSable Lake Shore Drive and injured a man near Navy Pier Wednesday, Chicago police said.
A 53-year-old man was walking his dog under DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the 500-block of East Illinois Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. when bricks came loose and fell down and hit him.
The man was injured in his left arm but was not transported to a hospital, police said.
