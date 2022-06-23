Dog walker injured near Navy Pier after bricks fall from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bricks fall from Dusable Drive, injuring dog walker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bricks fell from DuSable Lake Shore Drive and injured a man near Navy Pier Wednesday, Chicago police said.

A 53-year-old man was walking his dog under DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the 500-block of East Illinois Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. when bricks came loose and fell down and hit him.

Lincoln Square block party supports street safety ordinance after 2 young kids killed days apart

The man was injured in his left arm but was not transported to a hospital, police said.

Rollover accident: Dump truck filled with crushed concrete crashes on I-90
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilleman injuredbricks falllake shore drive
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alderman calls for metal detectors at North Ave. Beach after shooting
CTA driver injured after group throws rocks at bus: CPD
Man shot during River North during robbery attempt
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cooler by the lake Thursday
Family of Downers Grove woman killed in Metra crash files lawsuit
Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for 3 days
NBA Draft: Bulls set to pick 18th in 1st round
'Joker' gets prison for setting CPD car on fire during Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News