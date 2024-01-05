WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bricks fall from West Englewood building with history of failed inspections

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 11:14PM
Bricks fall from South Side building with failed inspections history
The Chicago Fire Department spotted damage on West 63rd Street near South Ashland Avenue in West Englewood while returning from a call.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pile of debris was left on a South Side street after bricks fell from a building on Friday morning.

Firefighters were returning from a call when they happened to spot the damage in West Englewood.

The city's buildings department said the unstable masonry will be removed, and the structure will be taped off.

There are reports of anyone being hurt.

The ABC7 I-Team found the building on West 63rd Street near South Ashland Avenue has a history of failed inspections, including one in November that mentions loose bricks over the pedestrian walkway.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW