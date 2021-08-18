veterans

Veterans find comradery in 9th annual Valor Games Midwest

By Yukare Nakayama
Chicago Park District hosts 9th annual Valor Games Midwest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is hosting the 9th annual Valor Games Midwest and many new veterans are joining in on the friendly competition.

This year, the Chicago Park District is welcoming over 60 veterans from the Midwest and beyond to the three-day Paralympic sport competition for disabled, ill or wounded veterans.

"I actually found out about Valor Games through Facebook and this is my first chance being here at the Midwest games," said Sgt. 1st Class Army veteran John Drinkard.

The Valor Games kicked off on Tuesday with rowing, shot put and discus throwing. On Wednesday, the veterans competed in archery and cycling. On Thursday, veterans will be partaking in powerlifting, indoor rowing, a biathlon and table tennis.

"We got a lot of veterans in the area that need recreation services so this is a great way to service our veterans. We work very closely with the VA hospitals to provide year-round recreation programs and again this is just another great way to provide that opportunity," said Tamika Jones from the Chicago Park District.

Both Drinkard and Jones said the Valor Games not only is fun but brings a sense of comradery within the community of veterans.

"It's really nice to be out and be around other veterans who are going through the same disability-wise," said Drinkard.
