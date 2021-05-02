SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving the Porter County Sheriff's Department Saturday night in South Haven.
Police said deputies responded to a disturbance around 6:00 p.m., and after several hours, entered a home. They said Alexander Tuzinski, 30, was holding a gun.
"After those attempts to speak to the male were unsuccessful, officers entered the residence and located a male in the bedroom who was armed with a handgun. During this encounter, the male subject sustained a gunshot wound and has since deceased," according to a statement from Indiana State Police.
Tuzinski was from Valparaiso, Ind. His family has been notified.
The deputies' names have not been released.
Valparaiso man killed amid standoff with police in Porter Co.; Indiana State Police investigating
POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More