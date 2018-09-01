Van Dyke to appear in bond hearing Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The suspended Chicago police officer accused in the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald will appear in court Saturday to determine if his bail will be revoked.
Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to appear at Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village at 10 a.m.
The hearing will address whether Van Dyke will be held in contempt of court for granting interviews in violation of the court's gag order. A second motion requests that his bail be revoked or raised.
A special prosecutor said Van Dyke violated the conditions of his bond by speaking with the media. Van Dyke's lawyers said he was careful not to discuss certain topics involved in the case, such as evidence or the events of the October 2014 shooting.
The judge can either grant or rule against the motions.
Van Dyke goes on trial for the shooting on Wednesday.