Judge delays 2 motions ahead of Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO (WLS) --A judge delayed two motions presented in court Saturday ahead of Jason Van Dyke's upcoming murder trial.
The suspended Chicago police officer accused in the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald appeared in court Saturday to determine if his bail would be revoked.
Jason Van Dyke appeared at Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village at 10 a.m.
Judge Vincent Gaughan delayed the first motion of criminal contempt until after Van Dyke's murder trial, which is set to begin Wednesday. Special prosecutors accused Van Dyke of contempt of court for granting interviews in violation of the court's gag order, which they claimed violated the conditions of his bond.
Van Dyke's lawyers said he was careful not to discuss certain topics involved in the case, such as evidence or the events of the October 2014 shooting.
A second motion to determine whether Van Dyke's bail will be revoked or raised will now come before the court Thursday morning.