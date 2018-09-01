Judge delays 2 motions ahead of Van Dyke trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspended CPD officer Jason Van Dyke will appear in a bond hearing Saturday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A judge delayed two motions presented in court Saturday ahead of Jason Van Dyke's upcoming murder trial.

The suspended Chicago police officer accused in the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald appeared in court Saturday to determine if his bail would be revoked.

Jason Van Dyke appeared at Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village at 10 a.m.

Judge Vincent Gaughan delayed the first motion of criminal contempt until after Van Dyke's murder trial, which is set to begin Wednesday. Special prosecutors accused Van Dyke of contempt of court for granting interviews in violation of the court's gag order, which they claimed violated the conditions of his bond.

Van Dyke's lawyers said he was careful not to discuss certain topics involved in the case, such as evidence or the events of the October 2014 shooting.

A second motion to determine whether Van Dyke's bail will be revoked or raised will now come before the court Thursday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jason van dykelaquan mcdonaldpolice shootingpolice brutalityChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge delays 2 motions ahead of Van Dyke trial
Top Stories
Washington gathers to remember life of Sen. John McCain
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos claims candidate Trump gave 'approval' nod to Putin meeting
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road
Labor Day weather: Isolated storms, cloudy and hot
CPD deploys more officers for Labor Day weekend
Man dies after being pulled from water in Jackson Park
Willowbrook residents rally, demand gas-emitting company shut down
1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting
Show More
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
Building where 10 children died in fire had at least 40 code violations
More News