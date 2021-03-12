ohare airport

Customs officers discover 'Rick and Morty' vape pens at O'Hare airport

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 77,000 counterfeit "Rick and Morty" vaping pens were seized at O'Hare International airport this week.

REALTED: Don't be duped by counterfeit items while shopping online this holiday season

Customs officers at the airport discovered the cartoon characters on the packaging. Use of the characters violated copyright and trademark laws.

The shipment from China was going to a distribution company in Georgia.

If the pens were real, they would have been worth $1.5 million.

RELATED: Chicago City Council passes ban on flavored vaping products

In late 2020, the Chicago City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the city. This came after critics said flavored vaping products marketed to young people.

"Please don't hide behind vaping is a cessation; they're targeting our children, and it will cost lives," 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'harecopyrightvapingo'hare airportohare airportlawsairport security
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OHARE AIRPORT
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Chicago transportation workers can now receive COVID vaccine at O'Hare
Video released of O'Hare Airport squatter getting arrested
How United Airlines transports COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden addresses nation 1 year into pandemic | WATCH LIVE
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Alsip man, 50, fatally shot inside Berwyn restaurant
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Metra officials, building managers strategize bringing workers back to Loop
1 year later, Auburn Gresham is among communities hit hardest by COVID
Show More
Algonquin native could be next 'American Idol'
Checks, stiffer penalties implemented for bars, restaurants on St. Patrick's Day
Family of girl killed in Harvey demand answers
Transgender women of color fighting for their lives
IL reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
More TOP STORIES News