Ventra app update to get tested by Monday morning commute for Metra riders

The Ventra app is working for Metra, CTA and Pace riders, but the big test will be the morning commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After days of problems for Metra riders using the Ventra, the app appears to be working right now at the Monday morning commute will be the big test.

According to Metra, the app is now up and running for Metra, CTA and Pace riders after issues with system changes.

The glitches happened last week when fare changes went into effect on February 1.

Some riders were not able to open the app or purchase new tickets.

It also came as Metra took away its remaining ticket windows in order to push more riders to use the Ventra app.

At first, the issues started with Metra last week and then expanded on Friday to impact CTA and Pace.

Metra issued an apology to its riders and accommodated them while the system was being repaired.

The rail agency said part of the issue was likely due to the increase in app users.

A Metra spokesperson says a major software upgrade was done over the weekend.