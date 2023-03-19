2 killed in Vernon Hills apartment fire, police say

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a north suburban apartment fire early Sunday morning, police said.

Vernon Hills police and the Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a building fire in the 900 block of S. Court of Shorewood at about 3:15 a.m., officials said.

Crews found two victims while trying to put the fire out, police said. One person was found dead on the scene and another victim was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where they later died.

Police said the victims' identities are not yet known.

The fire was put out, but the building was left uninhabitable, police said. The Red Cross is working to help those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Countryside Fire Protection District, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Vernon Hills Police Department.