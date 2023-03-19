WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
deadly fire

2 killed in Vernon Hills apartment fire, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 19, 2023 12:12PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a north suburban apartment fire early Sunday morning, police said.

Vernon Hills police and the Countryside Fire Protection District responded to a building fire in the 900 block of S. Court of Shorewood at about 3:15 a.m., officials said.

Crews found two victims while trying to put the fire out, police said. One person was found dead on the scene and another victim was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where they later died.

Police said the victims' identities are not yet known.

The fire was put out, but the building was left uninhabitable, police said. The Red Cross is working to help those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Countryside Fire Protection District, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Vernon Hills Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW