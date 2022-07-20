veterans

As hire a military veteran day approaches, here are some tips to prepare for job interviews

Army veteran Christian Canas, with LaSalle Network, said companies are looking to diversify their work force
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Veteran help: Tips for veterans when preparing for job interviews

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hire a Veteran day is coming up on Monday.

So how can the men and women who serve this country prepare?

Christian Canas, Army veteran and director of operations at the LaSalle Network, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

He said it can be a little difficult for veterans to get that first job after service, but, with the right preparation, it will go well.

Also, because of the strong job market, it might be even easier. Companies are looking to diversify their work force, Canas said

It's important for veterans to translate their skills into a civilian role, he added.
