CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- There are a lot of local organizations aimed at helping veterans in our area.
One of them is Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake.
Veterans Day 2021: Free meals, discounts for military members | LIST
Laura Franz, the executive director, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about how the organizations is celebrating 25 years this year and an event this weekend to help veterans.
Why is Veterans Day on November 11? What you should know about the federal holiday
The Jeeps 4 Vets event proceeds benefit the veterans we serve at Veterans Path to Hope. It's on November 14, at 8:30 a.m. at Liberty Chrysler Jeep/Ram in Libertyville.
Veterans Path to Hope helping veterans in Crystal Lake
VETERANS DAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News