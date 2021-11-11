veterans day

Veterans Path to Hope helping veterans in Crystal Lake

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- There are a lot of local organizations aimed at helping veterans in our area.

One of them is Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake.

Laura Franz, the executive director, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about how the organizations is celebrating 25 years this year and an event this weekend to help veterans.

The Jeeps 4 Vets event proceeds benefit the veterans we serve at Veterans Path to Hope. It's on November 14, at 8:30 a.m. at Liberty Chrysler Jeep/Ram in Libertyville.
