VIDEO: 5 suspects in Winnetka armed robbery taken into custody on North Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Five people suspected in an armed robbery in north suburban Winnetka were taken into custody after a chase on Chicago's North Side Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five people suspected in an armed robbery in north suburban Winnetka were taken into custody after a chase on Chicago's North Side Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 900-block of Ash Street in Winnetka and got a description of the vehicle involved in the armed robbery. The vehicle was spotted by a Wilmette officer, who followed it onto the Edens Expressway.

Police were able to pull the vehicle over at Cicero and Peterson avenues. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as officers had their guns drawn and arrested the robbery suspects.

No one was injured and no charges have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberypolice chaseWinnetkaChicagoSauganash
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shots fired at police after chase ends in crash in West Pullman
Man missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Man critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan in NW Indiana
3 allegedly killed delivery man before eating stolen pizza
Police: Father kills children, himself at North Side apartment
9th child dies following Little Village fire
Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant
Police release photos of suspect in West town beating, sex assault
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms late
Chicago priest removed pending investigation into allegation involving minor
Lester helps Cubs beat Mets 7-4 for 6th straight win
U of I to offer free tuition for some in-state students
More News