Five people suspected in an armed robbery in north suburban Winnetka were taken into custody after a chase on Chicago's North Side Monday afternoon.Police responded to the 900-block of Ash Street in Winnetka and got a description of the vehicle involved in the armed robbery. The vehicle was spotted by a Wilmette officer, who followed it onto the Edens Expressway.Police were able to pull the vehicle over at Cicero and Peterson avenues. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as officers had their guns drawn and arrested the robbery suspects.No one was injured and no charges have been filed.