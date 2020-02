VIDEO: Arsonists nearly engulfed in flames while setting fire in Houston leasing office

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities in Texas are hoping to find a pair of arson suspects who nearly set themselves on fire.Video released by officials shows the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 10 inside a Houston leasing office.In the video, the suspects are seen breaking the glass of the door, before pouring a highly flammable liquid on the couches inside. One of the suspects then sets the fire, immediately causing a blast.The video then shows them having trouble opening the door before running away.Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at crime-stoppers.org.