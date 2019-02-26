ATLANTA --A mother of two is still reeling after she was robbed at a gas station in Georgia.
Brea Duke was vacuuming the trunk of her white SUV when a dark-colored SUV carrying three men pulled up next to her.
One of them got out of that vehicle, opened her passenger-side door and snatched her purse.
Duke told WSB she didn't notice at first, but once she did, she fought back.
"I grabbed onto the handle and he's yelling, 'Go, go, go!' to the driver," she said. "I just hold onto the handle and don't let go! He drug me about 200 feet."
Duke walked away with just a few bumps and bruises. But she said now, she's worried about her kids.
"I want to protect my family. These people have my driver's license. They know where I live."