VIDEO: Oswego man tries to escape police with child in car

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple charges have been filed against an Oswego man seen on cell phone video trying to drive away from police with his young child in tow.

The officers were responding to a call of a domestic situation in the 100-block of Oaklawn Avenue in which a man was acting aggressive and losing control. Police said the man, identified as 28-year-old Dylan Traynor, left his home and attempted to drive away with his young child as witnesses tried to prevent the ca from leaving.

Police said Traynor refused to comply with their instructions and was taken into custody. The child was not harmed.

Traynor faces multiple domestic battery charges, endangering the life of a child and obstruction of police officers.

He is currently being held in Kendall County Jail.
