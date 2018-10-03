CHICAGO (WLS) --Extra police were along the lakefront in Chicago's Rogers Park Wednesday morning as the search continued for a masked gunman suspected of killing two people at random.
Chicago police have released surveillance video of the suspect captured from four different angles in hopes that someone might recognize him.
WATCH: Surveillance video of Rogers Park murder suspect
Residents are on high alert and police are patrolling around the clock in the hopes of bringing this deadly crime spree to an end.
Even for the regulars at Loyola Park, Wednesday felt different. A group of dog owners purposefully stuck together.
"I was very relieved to see the usual group with the dogs out here," said Virginia Strain, who lives near Loyola Park. "We were all on edge because of course one of the shootings happened in the morning in broad daylight."
RELATED: Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Rogers Park, police say; 2 killed in 2 days
They're talking about the shooting death 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz, shot in the head and left for dead Monday night on the pedestrian path along the park.
That news came just a day after the death of 73-year-old Douglas Watts, who was shot in the head Sunday at 10 a.m. while walking his dogs in the 1400-block of W. Sherwin Avenue.
"So then to hear that it had happened so soon after, before we even knew that it was the same gun, it felt like no one could even catch their breath about it," said Wren Romero, who lives near Loyola Park.
Hard to catch their breath after the bombshell announcement by police Tuesday that the men were shot with the same gun.
RELATED: Shooting of 73-year-old man walking dogs in Rogers Park may have been botched robbery attempt, police say
A photo taken from a surveillance video of a person of interest in the first attack showed a man wearing black clothing, his face covered with a black scarf.
CPD also announced that Area North detectives would be joined by a saturation team to keep watch across Roger's Park.
"I felt a little more pacified because of that and I was just happy that the city was paying attention to that," Romero said.
But still, residents say it's the seemingly random nature of the murders that puts them most on edge.
"It's terrifying that there is no obvious explanation for these," Strain said. "That there is no obvious target. You can't take any action. There's no group that we can protect and there's no particular way that we can protect ourselves."
A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Loyola Park field house.