COPA releases body camera video showing Chicago police officers fire at Humboldt Park shooting suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video of a shooting involving Chicago police officers in the Humboldt Park neighborhood last May.

Police said officers witnessed a man being shot in the 3600-block of West Division Street at about 8:12 p.m. on May 3. They chased the shooter and then exchanged gunfire.

The gunman got away and the man he shot, 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman, was killed, police said. No officers were wounded.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
