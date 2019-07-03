COPA releases body camera video showing Chicago police officers fire at Humboldt Park shooting suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video of a shooting involving Chicago police officers in the Humboldt Park neighborhood last May.Police said officers witnessed a man being shot in the 3600-block of West Division Street at about 8:12 p.m. on May 3. They chased the shooter and then exchanged gunfire.The gunman got away and the man he shot, 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman, was killed, police said. No officers were wounded.A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.