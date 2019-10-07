VIDEO: Thieves steal ATM from Wicker Park tobacco shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves stole an ATM from a tobacco shop in Wicker Park Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at about 2:40 a.m. in the 1800-block of West Division Street. Officers arrived and found the front door smashed in and broken and discovered an ATM in the rear of the business was taken.

Surveillance video shows two men trying to snatch the heavy ATM, but the electrical cord was still attached, so a third suspect came and helped yank it out.

The thieves dressed in masks and gloves were able to haul it away and then they came back to steal tobacco products and two hookahs.

The owner of Smoke Times tobacco shop said he has been at the location for eight years and was alerted to the break-in by his security company. He said this kind of burglary has happened to his store three times.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
