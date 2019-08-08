Vigil for El Paso, Dayton mass shooting victims held in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An El Paso native living in Chicago organized a vigil to be held in Pilsen Wednesday night, honoring the victims of both of last weekend's deadly mass shootings.The candlelight vigil, which begins at about 7 p.m. at Harrison Park, is meant to give people the space to grieve and come together as the honor the people killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.The project was a work of love from a woman born and raised in El Paso who is now a teacher living in Chicago. She said she sat at home Saturday and couldn't stop watching the horror in her hometown.After days of mourning she couldn't stay home anymore, so she organized this vigil.Another vigil, this one organized by gun law reform advocates March for Our Lives, was also scheduled for Wednesday night in Douglas Park, and the organizers decided to combine the two events."This is a matter of lives not lived," said Alissa Vance, with March for Our Lives Illinois. "About the unborn, about people that don't get to live their full lives. This isn't just about funerals and headstones, this is about real people we're losing to this crisis. It's wrong, it's fundamentally wrong, and we have to do something about it."Local politicians, including 24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott, Jr., are expected to be in attendance, and anywhere from 50 to 150 people are expected to gather.