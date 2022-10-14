Chicago couple marries 3 years after getting engaged in ICU

Viktoria Cupay and Nick Baldo got married in August, three years after he proposed to her in the ICU after she woke up from a coma.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple have tied the knot after getting engaged in the ICU three years ago.

Viktoria Cupay and her-then boyfriend Nick Baldo got married in August.

Three years ago, in 2019, Cupay developed a rare skin disorder called Stevens-Johnson Syndrome which affects the skin and mucous membranes. Doctors say it could have killed her.

Cupay was in intensive care and even in a coma. When she woke up, Baldo proposed in the ICU.

Cupay has since recovered from the disease, but is still living with lupus. She shared the couple's story on TikTok, and is now an advocate for people with both conditions.