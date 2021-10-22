SWAT team swarms Villa Park home as police deal with barricaded person who may be armed

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A SWAT team has swarmed a home in west suburban Villa Park as officers deal with a barricaded person who may be armed, police said Friday afternoon.Villa Park Police Chief Mike Rivas said neighboring residents in the 300-block of North Ardmore Avenue are sheltering in place. The situation began around 3 p.m. As of 10 p.m. Friday, police remained involved in the standoff.Police believe the person is in the apartment surrounded by officers and warned residents to avoid the area.Police said the individual is wanted by Wheaton police for an incident that happened there.Chief Rivas declined to provide additional details out of concern for the officers' safety.Trains are not stopping at the Villa Park Metra station while police are on the scene.