WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Visitation school Elmhurst: Student brings ammo to school, resulting in lockdown, police say

Student brought ammunition to Elmhurst, Illinois school to show other children

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 30, 2023 7:54PM
Student brings ammo to Elmhurst school, resulting in lockdown: police
EMBED <>More Videos

Police in Elmhurst are investigating after a child brought three rounds of ammunition to school Wednesday.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Elmhurst are investigating after a child brought three rounds of ammunition to school Wednesday.

The Visitation Elementary School, located at 851 S. York St., was placed on soft lockdown during a search of the school about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

No weapons were found.

An investigation determined the student brought the ammo to show other students.

RELATED: Nashville school shooting: Gov says it's not time to talk gun laws; suspect hid weapons from parents

Police said another student told a parent, who then contacted school administrators.

No further information about the student involved would be released, police said.

Elmhurst police planned to maintain an additional presence during school arrival and dismissal.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW