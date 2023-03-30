Visitation school Elmhurst: Student brings ammo to school, resulting in lockdown, police say

Police in Elmhurst are investigating after a child brought three rounds of ammunition to school Wednesday.

The Visitation Elementary School, located at 851 S. York St., was placed on soft lockdown during a search of the school about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The Visitation Elementary School, located at 851 S. York St., was placed on soft lockdown during a search of the school about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

No weapons were found.

An investigation determined the student brought the ammo to show other students.

Police said another student told a parent, who then contacted school administrators.

No further information about the student involved would be released, police said.

Elmhurst police planned to maintain an additional presence during school arrival and dismissal.