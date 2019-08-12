Visitation for Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan to be held Monday

Army Specialist Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, died last month along with another paratrooper. They were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a military camp.
Army Spec. Michael Isaiah Nance's procession from Midway Airport to the Leak & Sons Funeral Homes
The paratrooper grew up on the South Side and went to high school in Chicago's northern suburbs before pursuing Army training. His remains returned to Chicago on Friday and a dignified transfer was held at Midway Airport.
The visitation will take place at Leak & Sons Funeral Home at 18400 Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills at 6 p.m. The wake continues Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 400 W. 95th St.
Specialist Nance will be buried with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
RELATED: Chicago-area soldier Michael Isaiah Nance killed in Afghanistan
Government officials said the combat-related incident is under investigation. An Afghan security source told ABC News that an Afghan army soldier opened fire inside a local military camp in the Kandahar province.