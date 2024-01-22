DUI suspected in wrong-way crash that left 2 critically injured in Volo: investigators

A wrong-way driver hit an SUV on Route 12 in Volo, Illinois on Sunday. The suspected DUI crash left two people critically injured.

A wrong-way driver hit an SUV on Route 12 in Volo, Illinois on Sunday. The suspected DUI crash left two people critically injured.

A wrong-way driver hit an SUV on Route 12 in Volo, Illinois on Sunday. The suspected DUI crash left two people critically injured.

A wrong-way driver hit an SUV on Route 12 in Volo, Illinois on Sunday. The suspected DUI crash left two people critically injured.

VOLO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a wrong-way crash in the northern suburbs on Sunday night.

Drunk driving appears to be a factor in the crash that happened along Route 12 in Volo.

Sheriff's investigators said a Fox Lake man was driving the wrong direction when he hit an SUV head-on.

A Deerfield woman in that SUV and a passenger in the vehicle that hit her both suffered critical injuries.

Investigators said an open container of alcohol was found inside the car that was going in the wrong direction.

Further information was not immediately available.