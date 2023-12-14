Voodoo Doughnut is opening its first Chicago location on Saturday

Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut is debuting in Chicago.

Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut is debuting in Chicago.

Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut is debuting in Chicago.

Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut is debuting in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is big news for doughnut fans just in time for the holiday season.

Randolph restaurant row will welcome its latest national chain when Voodoo Doughnut debuts Its first Chicago location on Saturday.

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut says it created the gourmet doughnut category.

ALSO SEE: Woman who stole 'truck filled with donuts' arrested after being on the run for more than 2 weeks

Famous for introducing the world to the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia and The Cannolo, Voodoo Doughnut now offers more than 50 artisan flavor options, including 25 vegan options with a focus on the guest experience, employee incentives and giving back to the community through its charitable initiatives.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off next month with nearly 400 restaurants taking part

With a wide variety of items on its menu, Voodoo Doughnut said it expects to pull in every doughnut lover on its debut day.

For more information, you can visit voodoodoughnut.com.