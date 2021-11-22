'Dancing with the Stars' finale: Iman Shumpert needs your votes to bring Mirrorball Trophy home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ballroom is set for the "Dancing With The Stars" finale Monday night!Finalist and NBA Champion Iman Shumpert wants to bring the mirror ball trophy home to Oak Park - and your vote can help him do just that!Did you believe you'd make it this far?I'm a pretty confidant person, I didn't enter the competition to lose. We started off with a lift, it was a nice little plank lift, real nice and smooth, and now it's turned into lifts, throws, swings because she feels that trust.Sometimes I get nervous when you throw her, is he gonna catch that little girl?!get nervous? I get nervous when she tells me that's what we're doing for the week!You seem so grounded in everything you've done in your career. Do you think that's part of growing up here in the Midwest?Yeah, I'm a blue collar kid. I ain't nothing but my mommy's third kid. I'm Junie and Ru's dad. Every week my dad and my mother have flown out to see 'Dancing With The Stars.' Oak Park-River Forest High School has been posting on social media, trying to encourage people to vote. This 'Dancing With The Stars' thing has allowed people to say, I want to root for him in life.I didn't know about your music!I just dropped "Outside." We're about to really start pushing the music. I don't got dance moves that go with my music yet. We might gotta do something special with that Mirrorball trophy, I'm trying to bring that back to Chicago and throw me a little afterparty! I gotta send a thank you to the people at home. Thank you all for texting IMAN to 21523. It's been going great, you all been doing a great job, you all been killing it.