'Dancing with the Stars' finale: Iman Shumpert needs your votes to bring Mirrorball Trophy home

By and Marsha Jordan
Oak Park native Iman Shumpert hopes to bring home DWTS trophy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ballroom is set for the "Dancing With The Stars" finale Monday night!

Finalist and NBA Champion Iman Shumpert wants to bring the mirror ball trophy home to Oak Park - and your vote can help him do just that!

SANDERS: Did you believe you'd make it this far?

SHUMPERT: I'm a pretty confidant person, I didn't enter the competition to lose. We started off with a lift, it was a nice little plank lift, real nice and smooth, and now it's turned into lifts, throws, swings because she feels that trust.

SANDERS: Sometimes I get nervous when you throw her, is he gonna catch that little girl?!

SEE ALSO | 'Dancing with the Stars': Iman Shumpert's parents in crowd as Oak Park native makes his debut

SHUMPERT: You get nervous? I get nervous when she tells me that's what we're doing for the week!

SANDERS: You seem so grounded in everything you've done in your career. Do you think that's part of growing up here in the Midwest?

SHUMPERT: Yeah, I'm a blue collar kid. I ain't nothing but my mommy's third kid. I'm Junie and Ru's dad. Every week my dad and my mother have flown out to see 'Dancing With The Stars.' Oak Park-River Forest High School has been posting on social media, trying to encourage people to vote. This 'Dancing With The Stars' thing has allowed people to say, I want to root for him in life.

SANDERS: I didn't know about your music!

SHUMPERT: I just dropped "Outside." We're about to really start pushing the music. I don't got dance moves that go with my music yet. We might gotta do something special with that Mirrorball trophy, I'm trying to bring that back to Chicago and throw me a little afterparty! I gotta send a thank you to the people at home. Thank you all for texting IMAN to 21523. It's been going great, you all been doing a great job, you all been killing it.

You can watch the "Dancing with the Stars" finale Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC7.
