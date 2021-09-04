Health & Fitness

Walking 7K steps per day cuts death risk in middle-aged adults, UMass Amherst study says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Walking 7K steps per day cuts death risk in middle-aged adults, University of Massachusetts Amherst study says

AMHERST, Mass. (WLS) -- Here's a new reason to count your steps.

Walking 7,000 steps a day reduces the risk of death in middle-aged adults by up to 70%, according to new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

That's about three miles.

The study followed 2,100 adults who wore a device on their hip to measure their steps for nearly 10 years.

The reduced risk was seen in both men and women and in both Black and white study participants.

Researchers also noted that taking 10,000 steps per day did not result in a lower mortality risk. Step intensity was also not associated with mortality.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsexercisemedical researchstudyresearchheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 hurt in SW Side Chicago police chase, crash
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Chase Bank employee
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo as parents
Boy, 4, hit by bullet that flew into Woodlawn home, CFD says
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
Chicago offering $100 in gift cards for getting COVID vaccine
Show More
Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group's suits
Plan to add touchless food, retail options at O'Hare Airport
5 wounded in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
More TOP STORIES News