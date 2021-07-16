localish

Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality

ROSELLE,Ill -- Braxton Mayes has been walking three hours each way to work and back after his car broke down. Each morning he leaves at 4 a.m.

"It's just one of those things," Mayes said. "You gotta do what you gotta do."

The 20-year-old walks about 12 miles each way between the west suburban towns of Montgomery and Batavia, which is about a marathon each day.

One day, Chicago radio personality Ray Stevens saw Mayes walking. That's when he stopped to offer a ride and discovered the backstory.

Stevens decided to help Mayes by creating a social media campaign to help raise funds to fix Mayes's car. In days, Stevens raised more than $4,000.

"It brought me to tears," Mayes said. "I didn't know when I would come up with the money to fix it or how many times I would have to walk."

Mayes said he expects the repairs to his car to be completed soon. His employer apparently didn't know he was walking and will now provide him a ride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosellelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality
Knife-shaved noodles in Rosemead
Little Fish pop-up is a big hit
Using your own blood to regrow your hair
TOP STORIES
Off-duty officer fatally struck boy, 9, riding bike on crosswalk: FOP
CPD officer fired for 2017 police chase crash that killed 2
2 charged after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
IL reports 676 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone
Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC says
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
Show More
Gold Coast Taco Bell manager stabbed by ex-employee, CPD says
Dozens of cars available for test drives at Chicago Auto Show
Who is DuSable? A deeper look into Chicago's founder
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
Royal Caribbean not responsible for toddler's cruise ship death: judge
More TOP STORIES News