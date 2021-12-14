armed robbery

Niles police need help identifying 2 men who robbed woman at knife-point outside Walmart

Victim had just cashed her paycheck, police say
By ABC 7 Digital Team
Niles police need help identifying 2 men who robbed woman at knife-point outside Walmart store

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Niles police are looking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a woman at knife point outside a Walmart on Thursday.

The Niles Police Department released surveillance pics of two men accused of robbing a woman outside a Walmart store on Thursday.



Officers responded to the Walmart located at 5630 Touhy Ave., at approximately 3:53 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim, 37, had just cashed her paycheck and was shopping inside the store when she was approached by two male suspects asking for help, police said.

According to police, one of the men told her he was stranded and needed gas so both she and the suspects then left the Walmart and walked to the victim's vehicle. Inside the vehicle, one of the men took out a knife and demanded her money. She gave them approximately $673.00 and both of the men took off on foot.

The victim does not know either suspect, police said.
