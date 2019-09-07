Arrest warrant issued in death of Dolton mother shot while driving with children, sources say

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued in the death of a Dolton mother who was shot in front of her children last month, sources tell ABC7.

Marshia McGill, 40, was driving with four of her eight children in the southern suburb when gunfire erupted between two groups. McGill was struck by a stray bullet.

Her children were shaken, but they weren't injured.

McGill's husband, Lenaus Bowman, has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to go toward raising the children.

The shooter has been on the run, and investigators still haven't released the name of a suspect.
