4 Chicago police officers among 9 injured in Washington Park crash: CFD

3 officers critically injured near East 54th Street and South State Street: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 7, 2023 9:48PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four Chicago police officers were among nine people injured in a Saturday afternoon crash on the city's South Side, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash happened near East 54th Street and South State Street in the Washington Park neighborhood.

CFD said two CPD officers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a fourth officer self-transported to a local hospital.

Five civilians were taken to local hospitals in good condition, CFD said. Three of those people went to Insight Chicago and two went to Provident Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about what led up to the crash.

