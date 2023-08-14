Chicago shooting: 1 dead, teen among 3 others injured in Washington Park shooting, police say

Four people were injured in a Washington Park shooting in Chicago near East 57th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was among four people shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side on Sunday evening, police said.

Please note the video in the player above is from a previous report.

The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 5700 block of South Payne Drive at about 8:16 p.m. Police said the victims include a 16-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men and a 53-year-old man.

One of the 18-year-old victims, who was shot in the thigh and buttocks, has been pronounced dead, police said.

There was an argument among several women, police said. One person, identified only as male, took out a gun and shot the victims before fleeing the scene on foot.

It all unfolded just steps away from the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the victims were taken for treatment.

Police said a 53-year-old man, shot in the face and chest, is in critical condition. The 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg, and the other 18-year-old man, shot in the leg in torso, are in fair condition.

Multiple bullet casing markings were scattered on the ground at 57th and Payne.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood