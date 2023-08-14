Chicago shooting: 4 shot on Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot Sunday night on Chicago's Near North Side, police said.
One victim, a 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital initially listed in critical condition, police said.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near a very busy area at Division and LaSalle.
There was a large, active police presence at the scene overnight. The street was covered with shell casings and multiple ambulances responded.
Police also said a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 24-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg.
Those three victims were all taken to Stroger Hospital and are were initially listed in good condition.
Police said a male shooter left the scene in a black sedan.
No one in custody currently as Area One Detectives continue their investigation.