Drivers on edge as Washington state troopers investigate 12th freeway shooting of new year

SEATTLE -- Drivers in Washington state are on edge as troopers investigate the 12th freeway shooting so far this year, KOMO News reported.

A drive-by shooting along Interstate 90 left a bullet hole in the tailgate of the victims' truck.

"It's scary to hear that shootings are so close to home, and especially on the freeway that we drive every day. It just freaks me out knowing that my kids drive on that road too," said Kendra Hubbell, who lives on Mercer Island. "Hearing about all these incidents, I definitely make a point of not looking at someone if they cut me off, just mind your own business and move on, it's not worth engaging."

Washington State Patrol said they got a call about someone in a white Toyota 4-runner shooting at another driver in a Ford F-150.

State patrol said it's unclear why the suspect in the 4-runner was shooting at the victim's truck or whether this was a road rage incident.

"Let's say someone is driving aggressively around you, don't engage, disengage and call 911 and give them as much information as you can," said Trooper Rick Johnson.

No one was hurt, but this has some drivers worried about getting behind the wheel.

"I'm worried about these random shootings if I'm with my daughter and my family," said driver Wanzhong Tang.

These incidents have state patrol and other agencies launching emphasis patrols where the reported shootings have been taking place. Some drivers are hoping this will help.

"Honestly it's not something that I ever thought of before driving down the road but it feels like there's nothing we can do," Hubbell said.

Troopers say they are still looking for the suspect in the white Toyota 4-runner. They are asking anyone that may have witnessed this shooting to contact them with information.